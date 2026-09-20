Alvarez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cardinals after allowing five hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Alvarez delivered one of his strongest outings of the season and matched his season-high output in strikeouts, which was set in his previous start Sep 12 against the Angels. The left-hander exited with Washington ahead 3-0, but the bullpen surrendered the lead before the Nationals eventually prevailed 8-5 in 11 innings. Alvarez threw 61 of 92 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.17. He hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any of his 15 outings since the All-Star break, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 65:29 K:BB across 60.1 innings over that stretch. Alvarez is expected to make his final start of the regular season Friday at home against the Mets.