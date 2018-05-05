Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Activated from DL
Rendon (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will play third base and bat second against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Rendon played in two minor-league rehab contests over the past couple days for High-A Potomac and appears to be at 100 percent after going down with a toe injury April 13. Though Rendon will immediately step back into his role as the everyday third baseman, expect him to receive a few days off over the next week or so as manager Davey Martinez attempts to keep him fresh in the midst of the team's nine-day stretch without a scheduled off day. In a corresponding move, Adrian Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues rehab assignment Friday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: May start rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Unlikely to be activated Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Nearing return to lineup•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...