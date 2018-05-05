Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Activated from DL

Rendon (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will play third base and bat second against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Rendon played in two minor-league rehab contests over the past couple days for High-A Potomac and appears to be at 100 percent after going down with a toe injury April 13. Though Rendon will immediately step back into his role as the everyday third baseman, expect him to receive a few days off over the next week or so as manager Davey Martinez attempts to keep him fresh in the midst of the team's nine-day stretch without a scheduled off day. In a corresponding move, Adrian Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.