Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and one steal in Monday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Abrams recorded his third straight multi-hit game Monday, and during that stretch, he's hit two home runs and collected five RBI. Across 39 games (142 plate appearances), the shortstop is slashing .258/.305/.417 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 16 runs scored. He's also 5-for-7 in stolen-base attempts. Despite some occasional struggles, Abrams figures to be an everyday player for the Nationals, who are currently in last place in the NL East.