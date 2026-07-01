Nationals' CJ Abrams: Goes deep in rout

Abrams went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

Abrams launched a 402-foot blast off Tommy Kahnle in the top of the eighth inning. The 25-year-old has gone just 2-for-22 with 12 strikeouts over his past six games, though both hits have gone for extra bases. Overall, he's still slashing a strong .273/.355/.511 with 18 homers, 60 RBI, 52 runs scored and 13 steals across 355 plate appearances in what could earn him a nod as the National League's starting shortstop in this year's All-Star Game.