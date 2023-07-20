Abrams went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Abrams has multiple hits in nine of 14 games in July, and he's added nine of his 18 steals on the season in that span. The shortstop has thrived atop the order, going 15-for-37 (.405) from that spot since he moved there July 7. Abrams has lifted his slash line to .254/.302/.414 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 43 runs scored, 17 doubles and four triples over 87 contests overall.