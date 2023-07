Abrams went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

The young shortstop has swiped five bags over the last four games without being caught, giving him 14 steals on the season in 16 attempts. Abrams' bat has also picked up the pace in July, as he's gone 11-for-30 (.367) to begin the month with two doubles and a triple. The 22-year-old has hit leadoff in three straight contests for the Nats, and he could be poised for a big second half.