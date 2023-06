Abrams went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The 22-year-old shortstop wrapped up a three-game series against San Diego, the team that drafted him in the first round in 2019, having gone 4-for-11 with a pair of doubles. Abrams is picking up the pace as the All-Star break approaches, but on the season he still carries a lackluster .235/.279/.395 slash line with seven homers, eight steals, 28 runs and 33 RBI in 70 games.