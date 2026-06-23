Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Collects sixth save

Beeter earned the save Monday against the Phillies, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Beeter was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and made quick work of the assignment. After allowing a leadoff single to Bryce Harper, the right-hander immediately erased the threat by inducing a double-play groundball before striking out the final batter of the game to secure his sixth save of the season. Beeter has now recorded saves in consecutive appearances and appears to have solidified his standing as Washington's primary closer. He owns a 3.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 23.1 innings on the year.