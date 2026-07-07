Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Earns seventh save

Beeter picked up the save in Monday's 12-11 win over the Astros. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Entering with a one-run lead and two outs in the eighth inning, Beeter retired all four batters he faced to close out the high-scoring affair. It marked the right-hander's seventh save in 11 opportunities and his first since June 22 against the Phillies. With a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB across 27 innings, Beeter seems to be the top ninth-inning option in an incredibly weak Nationals bullpen.