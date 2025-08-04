The Nationals will recall Beeter from Triple-A Rochester, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Acquired from the Yankees in the Amed Rosario trade, Beeter has had an uneven 2025 season. He's been rocked for six runs with a 1:4 K:BB over 3.2 innings at the big-league level and held a 3.70 ERA and 40:20 K:BB over 24.1 frames during his time at Triple-A. The Nationals have a lot of uncertainty in their bullpen right now, so Beeter could work his way into a high-leverage role if he's able to throw enough strikes.