Beeter gave up an unearned run on one hit while striking out three over two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

A wild pitch cost Beeter an actual out on one of his Ks, but it was an error by minor-league shortstop Randal Diaz that brought home the run against him. The right-hander has yet to be charged with an earned run this spring, delivering a 9:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings, and he appears set for a high-leverage role in a Nationals bullpen that lacks established arms. Whether Beeter can separate himself from the pack and stake a strong claim to the ninth inning will depend on how much he can improve his control after walking 19 batters in his first 29 big-league innings over the last two seasons.