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Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Melts down in loss, blown save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beeter (3-2) took the loss and blew the save Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in the eighth inning. He failed to record an out.

Washington summoned Beeter after Orlando Ribalta was able to get just one out in the eighth frame, but Beeter was unable to help extinguish the fire in a disastrous outing. The Nationals' much-maligned bullpen continues to search for answers in high-leverage spots, as its now blown a staggering 27 saves in 2026 already. Beeter still appears to remain one of the club's favorites for saves due to a lack of alternatives, holding a 3.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB with seven saves in 12 attempts over 27.1 frames.

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