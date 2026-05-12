Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beeter (forearm) is ready to begin a rehab assignment, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Beeter is at the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida, so it sounds like his first rehab appearance will be for the team's Florida Complex League affiliate. The reliever has been sidelined since late April with right forearm soreness, so he shouldn't require too many rehab outings before being activated. Beeter has collected two saves this season as part of closer-by-committee, and he should be thrown back into leverage situations upon activation.
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