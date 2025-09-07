Henry notched a save against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Jose Ferrer had recorded each of Washington's previous five saves coming into Saturday, but he was summoned in the eighth frame to face the top of Chicago's order. That left the ninth inning for Henry, who worked around a one-out Cubs single to close out the contest. Henry has held the opponent scoreless in nine of his past 10 appearances, though he gave up three runs in his lone poor outing during that stretch. Ferrer remains the likely top option for saves in the Nationals' bullpen, but Henry appears to be next in line when Ferrer isn't available for the ninth.