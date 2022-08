Nationals manager Dave Martinez said prior to Sunday's game against the Padres that Abbott has been moved to the bullpen, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abbott will cede his spot in the Nationals' five-man rotation to Erick Fedde (shoulder), who is scheduled to return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday in Seattle. Over his four starts for Washington this month, Abbott went 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 18.2 innings.