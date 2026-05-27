Nationals' Curtis Mead: Making push for full-time role

Mead will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Though he's mainly been used in the short side of a platoon at first base with Luis Garcia this season, Mead has now drawn his last seven starts at the hot corner and looks to have emerged as the preferred option at the position following Brady House's recent demotion to Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals will include Mead in the starting nine for a second straight matchup versus a right-hander (Gavin Williams), after the 25-year-old slugged home runs off righties Tanner Bibee and Matt Festa during Monday's series opener in Cleveland. Altogether, Mead is slashing .235/.355/.479 with seven home runs, three steals, 20 RBI and 22 runs in 141 plate appearances on the season, and he could be worthy of a pickup in fantasy leagues where he's available now that he's seemingly moved into a near-everyday role.