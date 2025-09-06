Lile went 2-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

He has an eye-popping seven three-baggers to lead all rookies on the season, despite playing only 70 games for the Nationals so far in 2025. Lile has caught fire after the All-Star break, and over his last 32 contests he's slashing .330/.368/.504 with 13 extra-base hits (seven doubles, five triples and a homer), five steals, 16 RBI and 19 runs.