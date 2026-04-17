Lile went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Pirates.

After opening the campaign with a seven-game hit streak, Lile cooled off in early April, but he may be heating up again. The 23-year-old outfielder has three multi-hit performances in the last five games, pushing his slash line on the season back up to .277/.310/.337. Lile is still looking for his first homer of 2026 through 19 contests, but he has banged out five doubles while adding one steal, six RBI and 11 runs.