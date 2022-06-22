Fedde (5-5) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Orioles. He struck out four.

Baltimore didn't even get a runner into scoring position against the right-hander, as Fedde tossed 59 of 97 pitches for strikes en route to his third quality start of the season. His lack of dominance continues to make him a risky fantasy option, however -- Fedde hasn't struck out more than four batters in any of his last five starts, posting a 6.26 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB through 23 innings over that stretch.