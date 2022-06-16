Fedde (4-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 8-2 to Atlanta, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander put plenty of traffic on the basepaths but was able to escape significant damage, exiting after 111 pitches (64 strikes). Fedde has failed to last six innings in four straight starts, stumbling to an 8.47 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB through 17 innings over that stretch, but the Nats don't have enough healthy options for their rotation to consider removing the 29-year-old from his current role.