Lee (elbow) started a rehab assignment Monday with the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, turning in a scoreless inning while striking out a batter.
Before landing on the Nationals' injured list June 18 with a left flexor strain, Lee had recently been moved to the bullpen, but Washington could consider bringing him back as a starter if he's able to steadily build up his pitch count during his rehab assignment. Lee was eased back into action Monday with a light workload, so he'll likely need several more appearances in the minors to get stretched out before he's reinstated from the 60-day IL.