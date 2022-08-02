Lee (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Nationals needed to open up space on their 40-man roster, so they decided to move Lee to the longer of the two injured lists. He still has not started up a rehab assignment, so it remains to be seen if he will be sidelined beyond August 17 -- the first day he is now eligible to be activated.
