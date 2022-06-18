Lee was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com

Lee suffered a shoulder injury during the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Philadelphia, and he underwent X-rays that came back negative. However, he'll land on the injured list after an MRI revealed a strain. A better idea of Lee's return timetable should come into focus once he's cleared to resume throwing. Right-hander Andres Machado was recalled to take Lee's place in the bullpen.