Nationals' Evan Lee: Bumped from 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Lee was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
A flexor strain limited Lee to 8.2 innings in the majors last season. He had never pitched at Triple-A prior to making his big-league debut last year. Lee could head to camp as a non-roster invitee.
