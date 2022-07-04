Lee (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the Nationals' spring training site in West Palm Beach, Fla. this week, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

While he's on the rehab assignment, the Nationals will likely have Lee build up as a potential starting option for the big club, so he'll presumably need at least a couple weeks to get stretched out before he's activated from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being placed on the IL on June 18 with a left flexor strain, Lee posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 8.2 innings across his four appearances (one start) with Washington.