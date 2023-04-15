Harvey gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings while striking out three in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians, but he still recorded his fourth hold of the season.

The right-hander entered the game in the top of the sixth inning with the Nationals ahead 3-0 and gave up runs in consecutive frames, punctuated by a Josh Bell solo shot in the seventh, but he still exited with his club ahead on the scoreboard. Harvey's control has begun to desert him and he's walked four batters in his last three appearances, but through 7.2 innings he still sports a respectable 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Manager Dave Martinez hinted this spring that the Nats might use some sort of closing committee, and while Harvey has yet to see a save chance in 2023, Kyle Finnegan's 11.81 ERA and 3:4 K:BB in 5.1 innings is leaving the door wide open for someone else to see ninth-inning duty on the rare occasions the team has a late lead to protect.