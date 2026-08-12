Nationals' Jackson Kent: Debuting Wednesday

The Nationals will promote Kent from Triple-A Rochester to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Kent began the season at Double-A Harrisburg but is now officially set for his second promotion of the year after posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 63.2 innings in 13 starts at Rochester. The Nationals already have an open spot in their rotation after designating Zack Littell for assignment last week, so Kent could remain with the big club for the rest of the season if he hits the ground running in the majors.