Nationals' Jackson Kent: MLB debut on tap

The Nationals intend to call up Kent from Triple-A Rochester to make his MLB debut this week, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

One of the top upper-level pitching prospects in the organization, Kent will be summoned from Triple-A to fill the vacancy in the big-league rotation that was created when the Nationals designated Zack Littell for assignment last week. The 23-year-old lefty is in line for his second promotion of 2026, as he opened the campaign at Double-A Harrisburg before moving up to Triple-A on May 21. Over 13 starts with Rochester, Kent turned in a 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 67:22 K:BB across 63.2 innings. He made his most recent appearance at Triple-A last Wednesday, so he'll presumably slot into the rotation at some point during the Nationals' three-game home series versus the Cubs that begins Tuesday.