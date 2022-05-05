Rutledge (biceps) will make his season debut at Single-A Fredericksburg on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rutledge spent the first month of the season on the 7-day minor-league injured list with biceps soreness and was also slowed during spring training. While the right-hander will presumably have his workload monitored early, it's encouraging that he's now been cleared to return to game action, particularly after dealing with injuries last year.