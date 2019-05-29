Bourque was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Bourque was shuttled back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Anibal Sanchez (hamstring), who was activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Braves. The 25-year-old made just one appearance during his time with the Nationals, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while recording just two outs.

