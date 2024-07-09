Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Winker will yield to Harold Ramirez at DH with southpaw Jose Quintana taking the mound for the Mets. Winker is 9-for-22 with eight runs and four RBI in July.
