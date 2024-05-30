Winker went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

The Nationals ran wild once again, stealing five bags as a team, and Winker has been a surprising contributor to that success on the basepaths. The 30-year-old came into 2024 with only three career steals in six attempts, but he's already 9-for-10 this year, including stolen bases in three straight games and four of the last five. Winker's bat is also coming back to life, and over the last 11 contests he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with two homers, five RBI and seven runs.