Winker said after Friday's game versus Tampa Bay that imaging revealed no structural damage in his right knee, and he's hopeful that he'll be able to play Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Winker tweaked his knee after his foot got caught in the outfield turf while running down a flyball during the first inning. He had to come out of the game early and was noticeably limping as he walked into the dugout, though it appears he managed to avoid a significant injury. Should Winker have to sit out Saturday's game, Ildemaro Vargas would be a likely candidate to start in left field.