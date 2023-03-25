Downs was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Downs didn't make much of a case for a roster spot this spring, slashing .167/.286/.222. He's yet to produce even an average batting line in two seasons at the Triple-A level, so it's tough to envision a sudden breakout.
