Ferrer earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Ferrer gave up a leadoff homer to Eli White in the ninth before bearing down to pick up his 10th save this year. The left-hander has been struggling of late, giving up six runs on nine hits in his last four appearances (five innings), though he appears to still have a grasp on the ninth-inning job. Overall, Ferrer's posted a 4.36 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 68 strikeouts across 74.1 innings this season.