Ferrer (4-4) blew the save and took the loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in the ninth inning. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

Ferrer was called upon to close out a late Nationals rally but allowed a two-run homer to Colson Montgomery in the ninth inning. After posting 14 straight scoreless appearances from Aug. 6 to Sept. 9, the southpaw has given up seven earned runs over his last five outings. For the season, he has 21 holds and 10 saves with a 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB across 75.1 innings.