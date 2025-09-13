Ferrer picked up the save in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Pirates. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Ferrer was called upon to protect a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning Friday, and he needed the entirety of that cushion and was fortunate to escape with the save. The bumpy performance ended a string of 14 straight scoreless appearances, though he remains 9-for-9 in save chances since taking over as Washington's closer after the trade deadline.