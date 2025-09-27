Ferrer earned the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, allowing a run on three hits while striking out three in the ninth inning.

While Ferrer managed to hang on for his 11th save, it certainly didn't come easy for the left-hander -- Ferrer's now given up at least one run in five of his last six appearances, allowing eight earned runs total on 14 hits across seven innings in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old Ferrer sports a 4.48 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 71 strikeouts over 76.1 innings this season.