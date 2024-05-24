Gray (elbow) will throw a live batting practice for two innings Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gray continues to work through the flexor strain in his right elbow that has kept him out of action since April 4. His session Saturday is the next step in his throwing program, and if all goes well, the Nationals could look to send the 26-year-old right-hander on a rehab assignment.
