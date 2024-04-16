Finnegan picked up a save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Finnegan was staked to a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth inning, and he retired all three batters he faced to close out the contest. The right-hander is tied for the league lead with six saves on the campaign, and he's held the opponent without an earned run in all but one of his eight outings. Finnegan came into the season with a shaky hold on the closer role for the Nationals, but he appears to be firmly in control of ninth-inning duties for the time being given his success rate so far.