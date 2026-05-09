Nationals' Luis Garcia: Back in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (wrist) will start at first base and bat second against the Marlins on Saturday.
Garcia has been held out of the starting nine for each of Washington's last four games, though he entered Friday's contest as a pinch hitter. Now back in the lineup, the 25-year-old will aim to turn things around offensively after starting May 0-for-9 with three strikeouts.
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