Nationals' Luis Garcia: Back on bench versus lefty

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

After Garcia produced five extra-base hits during the Nationals' weekend series against the Orioles, manager Blake Butera opted to keep the left-handed-hitting first baseman in the lineup against lefty Ranger Suarez in Monday's series opener in Boston. Garcia drew a walk and provided a base hit in his four plate appearances in Monday's 6-3 loss, but it won't be enough to keep him in the lineup for a matchup with another lefty (Connelly Early) on Tuesday. Andres Chaparro will spell Garcia at first base and will bat second.