Garcia went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and three RBI during Monday's 13-2 win over the Phillies.

It was a great day for essentially everyone in the Nationals lineup with all but one starter recording an RBI in the game. Nobody had more than Garcia's three, though, as he knocked in a run on a fielder's choice in the third inning and drove in two with a single in the ninth. Those were the first RBI of the season for the 25-year-old, who had 66 in 139 games played last year.