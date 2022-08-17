Gore (elbow) has been throwing up to 120 feet and could throw a bullpen session as early as this weekend, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore has been on the injured list with left elbow soreness since the end of July, but he's been cleared to begin a throwing program. While the southpaw wouldn't throw with much intensity if he's able to resume mound work soon, he seems to be trending in the right direction in his recovery process.