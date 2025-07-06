Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Next start bumped
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gore will get extra rest before making his next start Wednesday in St. Louis, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The 26-year-old southpaw will get a full week between outings after tossing a career-high 111 pitches against the Tigers on July 2, marking his third straight start with 100-plus pitches. Gore also struck out a season-low two batters versus Detroit, so more time to recuperate seems warranted. He's still third in the NL on the season with 131 punchouts, and making a start Wednesday would put Gore on regular rest for his first All-Star Game appearance, should he get named to the squad.
