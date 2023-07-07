Gore did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings against the Reds while striking out one.

Gore only made it into the second inning before the game was delayed nearly two due to rain. He then retreated to the dugout after being relieved by Mason Thompson when the game resumed. The 24-year-old lefty made it through the first inning on just eight pitches before allowing a single to Elly De La Cruz to open the second. Unfortunately his day would end there as he's now been unable to make it through three innings in either of his last two starts, with the latter coming at no fault of his own. Gore will look to get back on track in his next start, presumably at some point just after the All-Star break.