Gore allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Houston on Thursday.

Gore threw just 51 of 95 pitches for a strike and walked more batters Thursday than he did in his previous three games combined, but he didn't allow any extra-base hits. That helped him keep the Astros off the board, and he finished with his second scoreless outing of the campaign. Since dominating the Royals with 11 punchouts in seven innings May 28, the southpaw has notched just 13 strikeouts over his subsequent 16.2 frames, and he's been inconsistent in that category throughout the season, though his overall 10.5 K/9 is very solid. Gore's 3.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP aren't exceptional, but the 24-year-old has shown improvement in his second MLB campaign, and he could yet fulfill the potential that made him one of the game's top pitching prospects just a few years ago.