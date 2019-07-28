The X-rays on Adams' foot Sunday afternoon were inconclusive, so he'll need to undergo another X-ray on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams left Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers after being struck by a pitch in the foot, though there was too much swelling to evaluate the X-ray. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team releases more details on Adams' condition.