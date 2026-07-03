Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Contesting five-game ban

Mikolas will appeal the five-game suspension he received Thursday and will be eligible to pitch for the Nationals until the appeal process is completed, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports.

Major League Baseball issued bans for Mikolas and teammate Cade Cavalli (seven games), as well as Red Sox players Willson Contreras (seven games) and Nate Eaton (three games) for their roles in a benches-clearing incident that occurred Tuesday. Mikolas' suspension was set to begin with Friday's game against the Pirates had he accepted the five-game ban, but the 37-year-old righty will remain active while the appeal process is ongoing. He's scheduled to make his next turn through the rotation Sunday versus the Pirates at Nationals Park.