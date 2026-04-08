Mikolas (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out three.

Facing his former club, Mikolas didn't last very long to add to his woes in the early going. The veteran right-hander had coughed up a staggering 15 runs across his first 9.1 innings prior to Wednesday, and the Nationals decided that they'd seen enough following just 55 pitches from Mikolas on Wednesday. A relatively manageable assignment against the Pirates awaits Mikolas for his next start, but his 12.41 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB make him a fantasy option to avoid until he gains some form of traction.